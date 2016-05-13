Baby Gem Lettuce Hearts with Anchovy and Tuna Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|237 ml extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup|60 ml sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 to 6 heads Little Gem or Sucrine lettuce (1 to 2 heads per person)

8 to 12 olive oil–packed anchovy fillets

2 (8-ounce|227-gram) cans tuna in olive-oil, drained, or flaked home-cured tuna

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and salt. Depending on the size of the lettuce heads, cut into halves or thirds lengthwise and divide evenly among individual salad plates. Drape the anchovies over the lettuce, portioning 2 fillets per serving. Divide the tuna among the plates, crumbling it over each serving. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve immediately.



Reprinted with permission from The Basque Book, by Alexandra Raij with Eder Montero and Rebecca Flint Marx, copyright 2016, published by Ten Speed Press, and imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

From Dirty Work: Basque-ing in the Garden with Alex Raij

