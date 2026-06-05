Baby Keem Reveals the Real Reason Why He Disappeared From Hip-Hop for 5 Years

It’s not often you get a rising star like Baby Keem effectively vanish from the public eye. You would think someone in his position would maximize his catchy music and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar back in 2021. That simply wasn’t his reality, though, not releasing another album until February 2026 with CA$INO. What’s even more surprising is that the album wasn’t quite the blockbuster effort we got with The Melodic Blue. Instead, we got a deeply personal record about his turbulent upbringing.

So what happened to Baby Keem to disappear from the public eye like that? He’s a bit evasive to speak on the particulars, but there was a time when he thought he might not be able to make music again.

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In an interview with Highsnobiety, Keem revealed that he physically couldn’t make music with the condition he was in. With everyone on social media begging him to release something, the pressure started to wear on him.

“I’ll never be super public about what it was because I don’t want that to be the narrative. Going through that was the hardest setback for me,” he shared.

Baby Keem Says That His Health Made Him incapable of Releasing Music for five Years

“You have all these moments where you’re like, ‘Damn, I really won’t make music ever again.’ I turned off my Twitter—I didn’t need to see people telling me to release when I physically could not make music for a year. I had to learn how to do it again. It really f***ed me up to where I didn’t want to go outside at all.”

With this new lease on life, Baby Keem has vowed never to go that long without new music again if he can control it. When speaking to Pigeons & Planes, he promised consistency from here on out. “We’re going to be consistent, we’re here to stay,” Keem told the outlet. “We’re going to be coming in hot. I can’t say too much right now, but we’re going to be coming in hot. We’re not going to let up off of heads.”

For now, he’s got his lofty ambitions for his tour. “We give people a glimpse of what it was like to walk down a street or a back alley in Vegas,” Baby Keem told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s kind of the story that we’re trying to tell here. And we’re also telling a little showgirl story, where this girl is kind of in this loop of Vegas, where she gets on stage, and then she gets dressed, and then she does her thing throughout the show. I want people to see what that experience looks like.”