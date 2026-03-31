BABYMETAL Just Announced A 2026 North America Tour with Halestorm

BABYMETAL has announced today they’ll be embarking on a North American tour in fall 2026.
The 20-date outing will feature Halestorm in the main support slot, plus Violent Vira opening. Dates include the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento, plus a gig at Petco Park in San Diego with none other than My Chemical Romance.
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The tour kicks off in earnest September 2 with a date at Denver’s Ball Arena. Subsequent stops include Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Louis, Missori; Dallas, Texas; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The final U.S. date is the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 3, before the band heads to South America and Mexico for a few dates.
View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Babymetal 2026 tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets to BABYMETAL’s 2026 tour will be up for presale starting Monday, April 6 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here for access. There’s a Citi Cardmember presale for the same time, and a Live Nation presale starting Tuesday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now!
General onsale will begin Friday, April 10 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also find BABYMETAL tickets, including festival dates, on StubHub. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Babymetal’s fourth album, Metal Forth, is out now. I for one just love that this band exists.
BABYMETAL 2026 Tour Dates
08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
09/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
09/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
09/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/21 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
11/28 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed
12/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
12/03 – Santiago, CL @ Arena Movistar
12/07 – Lima, PE @ Costa 21
12/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano
* = w/ My Chemical Romance