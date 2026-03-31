BABYMETAL Just Announced A 2026 North America Tour with Halestorm

BABYMETAL has announced today they’ll be embarking on a North American tour in fall 2026.

The 20-date outing will feature Halestorm in the main support slot, plus Violent Vira opening. Dates include the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento, plus a gig at Petco Park in San Diego with none other than My Chemical Romance.

Videos by VICE

The tour kicks off in earnest September 2 with a date at Denver’s Ball Arena. Subsequent stops include Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Louis, Missori; Dallas, Texas; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The final U.S. date is the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 3, before the band heads to South America and Mexico for a few dates.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Babymetal 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to BABYMETAL’s 2026 tour will be up for presale starting Monday, April 6 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here for access. There’s a Citi Cardmember presale for the same time, and a Live Nation presale starting Tuesday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now!

General onsale will begin Friday, April 10 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find BABYMETAL tickets, including festival dates, on StubHub. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Babymetal’s fourth album, Metal Forth, is out now. I for one just love that this band exists.

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

09/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

09/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

09/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/21 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

11/28 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

12/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

12/03 – Santiago, CL @ Arena Movistar

12/07 – Lima, PE @ Costa 21

12/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano

* = w/ My Chemical Romance