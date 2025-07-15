‘Back to the Dawn’ Mixes ‘Animal Farm’ With ‘Prison Break’ for an Interesting and Intriguing RPG Experience

They say it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, but what if you’re a fox? Back to the Dawn doesn’t skip out on the formalities, and it throws players into the thick of it straight away. As either Thomas the Fox or Bob the Black Panther, the story of a potential life behind bars begins to unfold. Rather than just roaming the halls of this prison, wasting away until our trial begins, we have a chance to make a name for ourselves. Become something bigger than what we are. No matter if I’m shanking a fellow inmate in a bid for supremacy, or I’m working in the laundry room to live an honest life, this RPG is much deeper than I may have given it credit for at the start.

Even Trying To Live an Honest Life Is Difficult

Booting up the game, I wanted to experience the story of Thomas the Fox before anything else. A reporter by trade, he’s been working diligently to expose the Mayor of their fine town for corruption. Yet, he finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Inside a coffee shop, Back to the Dawn cuts to Thomas speaking to someone named “The Eraser”. It isn’t difficult to imagine that this wolf isn’t wearing sheep’s clothing, and he means business. His associate, Kong, brandishes a briefcase full of funds for Thomas to drop the investigation. I could take it and likely move along my merry way. Or, I could deny it and see where that leads me. Thomas is a good fox, so he denies the cash and leaves the shop. Before he can get into his car, however, all hell breaks loose.

Looks like The Eraser has the local police in his pocket, as a cop car screeches to a halt in front of my vehicle. An “anonymous tipster” told them that I’m harboring illegal substances in my car. Surprise, surprise, there’s a baggie of some white powder in the trunk of my ride. I know that isn’t mine, and so do these corrupt cops. But they don’t care, they’re eager to throw another person behind bars for a crime they didn’t commit.

That’s when I’m introduced to the Prison for the first time in Back to the Dawn. A sprawling locale, filled with a variety of different animals that are eager to befriend or behead me. I have to do what I can to survive, so I resort to my animalistic tendencies and sniff around, speaking to different characters to peel back the veil of what a day here is like.

Before anything else, I need to use my one phone call. There’s a problem, however. This world, somehow more capitalistic than our own, requests $100 before I can even dial out. I knew inflation was bad, but back in my day? A phone call only costs a quarter. I have to see what I can do.

Working in the Laundry Room. Working Out. Trying To Survive in ‘Back to the Dawn’ Is Harder Than It Seems

At this point, I need to do something. I have to talk to my lawyer to let them know what happened. But seeing as I don’t have anywhere close to $100 on my person, I have to get a little creative. Job postings will regularly go up in the prison, and I’m granted… laundry duty. So, I swallow my pride and head into the laundry room after getting a physical. Just to prove that I’m able to do the job correctly. Back to the Dawn shares a lot in common with games like The Escapists, but with a much stronger emphasis on narrative progression. Seeing as Bob the Black Panther is the star of his own DLC story, his story is expertly woven into the main narrative, giving players juicy details before they embark on his quest.

All in the span of the first day, I befriended a number of inmates. Worked out in the yard after paying one of the three gangs some cash. Considered joining one of the gangs. Spoke to a crooked guard who puts on the facade of being damn-near militaristic in their approach to the inmates. Ate some apple pie and shared it with a new friend. Got my lunch money stolen by a crocodile. So much more happened in between, but every day is a new adventure in this prison. I expected Back to the Dawn to coast by on its stylish 2D-HD look and soundtrack. But at this point, I’m fully invested. The story is already incredibly juicy, and it seems like it can only continue ramping up from here.

The mixture of dice rolls, witty and interesting dialogue, daring adventure, and RPG elements is phenomenal. This is one that I’m struggling to put down, and I’m eager to see how it’s going to turn out at the end of the day. Thomas may be sly as a fox, but that means nothing when you’re fighting against an ox.