Hold My Granola—Backcountry’s Massive 60% Off Sale Ends Tonight

Howdy compadres! If you’ve been waiting for the intense heat of summer to chill out a little before packing up and hitting the great outdoors, now is the perfect time to stock up on all your camping essentials because Backcountry is having a massive flash sale. Everything is up to 60% off right now, so you can satisfy all your hiking, spelunking, and mountain biking desires. But don’t sit and stew over that cart, because the sale ends tonight.

While there are literally thousands of items on sale from some of our fave apparel brands like Patagonia, Hoka, and North Face, among others, what we’re really jazzed about is all the insanely cool, upgraded camping gear that’s on offer. It’s been a while since we last slept under the stars, but not only can you now get a tents that fits the entire crew in all three-seasons, you can also score sick accessories that will make your trip a memorable one.

Videos by VICE

A six person tent

That’s enough room for the whole orgy crew. This jolly green giant of a tent from Mountainsmith is 40% off, and equipped with everything from fly ventilation windows made out of a “no-see-um mesh” material to waterproof fly and taped door seams to keep you dry during a downpour.

Put your feet up

Is it even a camping trip if you’re not sitting fireside in a comfy, foldable chair? ALPS Mountaineering’s Core chair is 55% off and collapses easily into a compact carrying case to go wherever your adventures may take you, not to mention that its sturdy ripstop seat will cradle your sweet peach like a pro.

The perfect hiking backpack

We’ve got plenty of backpacks for travel and work, but none for communing with Mama Nature after we’ve swallowed our shroomy microdose. This limited edition backpack from Granite Gear is 40% off, has a Vapor Current system that delivers cooling to prevent super sweaty backs, big hip belt pockets that can fit all manner of snacks, and it looks like a beautiful green gemstone—although that might be the psilocybin talking.

This epic Stanley flask set

For (responsibly) taking the party to the woods, Stanley has bestowed us with this epic flask bundle at 25% off the original price. It includes the brand’s cult fave eight ounce flask, a pseudo-shaker, and four stainless steel shot glasses.

An extra comfy sleeping bag

We love the outdoors, but we also love our Casper mattress—and as much as we dream of treating ourselves to a little glamping retreat, it’s a lot more affordable in the long run to invest in an extra squishy sleeping bag that let’s us glamp on a budget. This two-person, insulated sleeper by Stoic is 70% off, and is made with a water-repellent finish to keep dirt and precipitation at bay while you snuggle up with your S-O.

See you downstream, happy campers.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Mountainsmith Upland Tent $289.95 at Backcountry Buy Now

ALPS Core Chair $79.99 at Backcountry Buy Now

Granite Gear Crown 2 60L Backpack $199.95 at Backcountry Buy Now

Stanley Shot Glass + Flask Set $40.95 at Backcountry Buy Now