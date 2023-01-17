Score Up to 50% Off at Backcountry’s Huge Sale

The beginning of a brand new year is the perfect time for a wardrobe reexamination. Sure, you’ve been spending the past couple of weeks gritting your teeth through “Dry January,” but that commitment to a healthier lifestyle can’t just start and end at the bar cart. Backcountry, one of our fave sites for scoring outdoor gear and gorpcore goods, is making it even easier to head outdoors with its latest blockbuster winter sale. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of boots, stocking up for your next visit to the slopes, or just trying to score some winter-weather essentials, everything is up to 50% off.

As much as we’re leaning into spending more time outside in 2023, you don’t need to be obsessing over mountain snowfall readings or moonlighting as a weekend alpinist to appreciate everything Backcountry’s got on offer. Even if you’re just looking for a replacement for your well-worn winter layers—including everyday wardrobe staples—you’ll find choice picks from names like Hoka, Patagonia, The North Face, and Salomon.

A jacket for (literally) all seasons

There’s a reason that Backcountry basically bills this as one of the only jackets you’ll ever really need. While we’re far from the first people to recommend Patagonia thanks to its blend of all-season quality and affordability, this particular Patagonia jacket is ready, willing, and able to carry you from winter to spring without skipping a beat. For context, Patagonia’s Nano-Air line outerwear is designed to be worn as a layer (or, honestly, on its own), featuring a DWR coating (to keep wet weather at bay) and Patagonia’s synthetic FullRange insulation so the jacket can be worn on everything from breezy hikes to a weekend chilling at the bar. Coming in at 30% off retail, this is easily one of the best values we could spot on Backcountry right now.

High-tech (and highly-beloved) Hokas

In case you hadn’t noticed, we love our Hoka sneakers here at VICE. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to step into a pair yourself, Backcountry’s dropped a slate of different Hoka models perfect for picking up trail running, including the Torrent 2 and Mafate Speed 3 silhouettes. For our money though, it’d be hard to pass up on a pair of Clifton 8s. Not only did the Clifton 8s help VICE writer Nicolette Accardi break her running record, but they’re also currently up to 20% off.

A jean for all seasons (and activities)

Sure, you know Backcountry is the GOAT when it comes to stocking up on outdooring gear, but just assuming it’s only good for highly technical equipment is selling the store a little bit short. The site’s flash sale also includes deals on wardrobe staples—like these Levi’s 541 Athletic Taper jeans—that strike a balance between comfort and style. If you’re someone who’s used to spending more time in workout gear or garments designed with the range-of-motion needed for hiking and climbing, this silhouette from Levi’s should hit “just right” on the Goldilocks scale. While the 541 shape is definitely roomier than a pair of skinny or slim-straight jeans, its combination of heavyweight fabric and tapered cut should give this denim more shape than a pair of climbing cargos or traditional straight leg jeans.

Fleece so good, it’s extreme

There’s plenty of picks from The North Face to surface in Backcountry’s big flash sale, but there’s something to be said about picking up one of its deep pile fleece jackets. This model—the incredibly named “Extreme Pile Pullover”—has a retro vibe thanks to its chunky deep pile fleece outer, but is still plenty functional (shout out to all those mf pockets). While deep pile fleeces’ chunky fabric naturally lends itself blocking out wind and… you know, feeling incredibly cozy, this kind of fleece material is ideal for the transition from winter to spring.

Don’t forget the dogs

When you’re coming up on great deals, it always pays to share the wealth. Case in point: Backcountry’s collaboration with Petco. Designed for life in and out of doors, there’s no reason your four-legged friend doesn’t deserve to have their own slice of toasty comfort during the winter. Sure, you could blow a bag and invest in a dog-proof couch for your tuchus or… you know, give your dog an alternative spot to cop a squat. At 50% off retail, we definitely know where we’d start the dog-friendly furniture shopping process.

Check out the full Backcountry Flash Sale here, and hurry—it ends soon.

