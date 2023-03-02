Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in February

It’s slightly terrifying that it’s already March, but we’re also very down to say “cheers” to the end of February. Groundhog Day was highkey wack, so winter is here to stay for longer, and don’t even get us started on Valentine’s Day—let’s just say we didn’t get wowed in bed with edible undies, WTF. But, we’re not here to dwell, just to celebrate the February edition of Backed Hard, the monthly roundup in which VICE’s editors, writers, and eggplant vibrator users let the cat out of the bag on what spankin’ great products we managed to get our hands on last month.

Last month, we celebrated garlic in bedazzled shirt form, layered ourselves in glue stick-sized Aquaphor, cleansed our souls with Goop’s G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit (can someone please send us the vagina candle???), and pretended we were mountain gods with Salomon’s XT-6 sneakers while kicking rocks. This month, we witnessed Crocs breed with boots (?), sipped elite instant coffee from Blue Bottle, and made wacky comfort food from a Southern cookbook that is way better than Granny’s tuna noodle casserole.

We bet Guy Fieri would be whispering “that’s dynamite” under his breath if he were to see these slappin’ February selections, which is a win for us. From steaming baskets (perfect for finally entering our healthy era™) to running leggings, this month’s editor’s picks showcase that *we have good taste.* Come hither.

This fun, fusion-y Southern food volume

I’ve been cooking a lot out of the Turkey and the Wolf cookbook (which I reviewed here). Its recipes are whimsical and unique, but still have the vibe of what makes Southern food so wonderful—namely, a lot of butter, Creole seasoning, and fried stuff. If you’re interested in delights like collard greens, fried tomatoes, bologna sandwiches, biscuits, and apple fritters through a modern, elevated lens (think “Okranomiyaki”), you’ve got to own this one. —Adam Rothbarth

When Crocs breed with boots…

… You get Croots. I’m a longtime Crocs fan. I love the comfort, the style range, and the Precious Moments-esque silhouette that they give my size 10.5 feet, so when I saw these Croc boot hybrids, my atoms were rearranged. The Neo Puff Boot is lined with faux fur to keep your toes toasty, and basically feels like wearing a sleeping bag. Pair it with some baggy raver pants and a tiny top, and take flight. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Vintage enamel keychains

I’m addicted to eBay. While others have long since moved on to Etsy or Depop (both also great, FWIW) I’m spelunking through the bowels of the greatest online garage sale on Earth, and lemme tell you, there is still no shortage of treasures. I can’t even tell you how much crazy-good stuff I’ve found on there (good purchase: a five-foot-tall framed piece of 70s fantasy art; bad purchase: a box full of assorted bad taxidermy that I bought in college when super stoned) but right now, I’m trying to keep my excessive spending down, so I’m focusing on the little things, like vintage enamel keychains. They’re practical, they’re perfect gifts, and they’re available in a wide array of vibes, from cheeky frogs to horny 70s slogans. Best of all, they’re usually under $15. —Hilary Pollack

A juicy vinegar

I’m one of those boring people that loves eating salads everyday. The crunch, tang, and dressing makes my mouth water—not to mention they cancel out my Japanese snack indulgences. I’ve been dressing my kale with the Brightland Folklore vinegar, which is made from organic Cali persimmons. It brings my leafy greens to life and gives them a tart flavor. —Nicolette Accardi

Elite Instant Coffee

The world of instant coffee has always seemed pretty blah to me, but my best friend Ali had me try this new Blue Bottle instant espresso. Not to be dramatic, but it’s truly changed my life. Not only do you simply need a little hot water and some milk for an actually delicious latte, but I can now make an early morning coffee in literal silence and not wake up my sleeping boyfriend with the sounds of my intense espresso machine (studio apartment probs). —Kate Spencer

Tinned Fish 4 Lyfe

As a self-proclaimed “tinned fish girly”, I have been working my way through TikTok caviar-celebrity Danielle Zaslavsky’s list of pantry staples to try and broaden my snack game. While my pantry is officially stocked—we’ve got anchovies, smoked mussels, smoked trout, oysters—this weekend I finally got around to trying Fishwife’s smoked salmon with Sichuan chili crisp (and boy did it deliver). Smash it atop a garlic Melba toast with a drizzle of Kewpie mayo and you’ve got yourself a fancy lil amuse bouche—perfect for binge-watching or snacking on hors d’oeuvres with friends. —Becca Blasdel

Running leggings to prevent frostbite

Winter running is by no means my favorite, but I have to do it sometimes to keep my sanity (and to avoid the “dreadmill”). This past weekend, I met up with a run club to run in snowy, 24-degree-Fahrenheit weather because I’m batshit insane. Obviously, to do that safely, you need to dress appropriately. On Running’s Long Lumos Tights are designed for cold weather conditions and even feature reflective detailing for night runs. My legs felt toasty throughout the whole duration of the run. —Nicolette Accardi

For the natural born snackers

I’m not a major fan of the NFL, but there’s something about the Super Bowl (aka Thanksgiving 2: Electric Boogaloo) that sparks an insatiable snack attack. After racking out on several varieties of chips and frozen food during the game, I was suddenly confronted with the fact that I had opened several non-resealable bags, eaten a small smorgasbord of goodies, and was now in desperate need of a way to close things back up to store them. This seven-piece set from OXO is everything you need to keep all your snacks sealed up, with four different clip styles (including one that’s great for replacing marled twist-ties when closing up produce or bread bags). The best part: They’re outfitted with magnets on the back, so you can keep them on-hand by sticking them on the fridge. This is exactly the type of thing you never think you’ll need—until you do. —Gregory Babcock

The fruit of my (months-long) hunt for the perfect turtleneck

Bro. I’ve been looking for the perfect layering turtleneck for what feels like the entirety of winter. I’ve Goldilocks-ed a few—including this one from Amazon, which almost fit the bill but was a smidgeon thicker than I wanted—until I found it in this buttery-soft turtleneck from Unbound Merino. It’s body-hugging but not skin-tight; it’s thin without feeling cheap, and it keeps me warm without overheating me because of its unique blend of wool and stretch jersey. I know it’s not the cheapest turtleneck out there, but trust me when I say it’s a sartorial workhorse. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Carabin-about-key management

Fellas, this isn’t that complicated. Maybe it’s that I’ve finally returned to a city where I have to drive everywhere, but I hate having to try to keep track of all my keys (or shove a cluster of tangled keys into my pockets). Once I started slipping my keys into a sturdy carabiner and clipping it to my pants’ belt loop, my key management issue damn near disappeared. While I love the Montbell carabiner I copped as a souvenir in Tokyo, you can easily pick one up at REI for under $10 (just avoid the ones with a screw lock; remember, this is for your everyday key ring, not mountain climbing—you don’t need to go overboard). —Gregory Babcock

Happy lips

My lips get SO dry in the winter and it’s utterly maddening. I’ve tried everything. Chapstick, Burt’s Bees, some $50 lip treatment my ex-boss recommended—none of it lasts! My lips feel better for like half an hour and then go back to cracking like the top of a crême brulée! (I need a humidifier, but that’s another story.) Anyway, I saw this Vaseline “Rosy Lips” stuff on Amazon and was like, well, Vaseline is the GOAT and I do want rosy lips, so what do I have to lose? Alas, it’s magical stuff. It comes in the tiniest tub ever (not like a normal-sized tub of old V) and you just need a little smear to completely saturate your smacker. Best of all, your lips stay hydrated for hours and hours. Sometimes you’ve gotta just stick with the classics. —Angel Kilmister

An easy DIY sex mirror

A lot of my witchy friends told me to never put a mirror above my bed, because “it’s a portal to the other side,” which is fair, but, as another hot friend who has much more acrobatic foreplay than me also said, “I’ve never regretted having more opportunities to watch myself have sex.” I was sold, and did an easy DIY install with this circular mirror (which is the lightweight plastic-y kind) with some heavy duty hanging tape, and voilà. Here’s hoping a horny 1920s ghost crawls through it to flirt sometime. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Clean, unfussy shampoo and conditioner for less than $10

As an incredibly sensitive human being (I mean physically, we’re not even gonna touch the other stuff) that is allergic to this one ingredient they put in EVERYTHING a.ka. propylene glycol—it has taken me years to hone my routine of reliable products that won’t make me break out into full-body hives. After buying some purple shampoo at the drugstore without thinking, I was quite literally scratching my head as I dug through pages and pages of the Skin Safe Products library and finally landed upon The Ordinary’s shampoo and conditioner—which happens to cost less than $9! The Sulphate 4% Shampoo Cleanser is super gentle, and can be used on hair and body. Plus the Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner leaves my hair super soft and easy to comb-through, without feeling like a layer of product has been left behind. —Becca Blasdel

A hat to honor my millionth rewatch of ‘Friday Night Lights’

[Smashes play on “Devil Town” again] NBC’s amazing football drama Friday Night Lights brings me more joy than probably any other show. I just finished rewatching it for the umpteenth time, and decided to honor my love of the series by scoring an East Dillon Lions hat. This might be an incredibly niche piece of merch that could land with exactly zero readers, but it’s something that means a lot to me, and that I’m thrilled to own. Go Lions (and fuck the Panthers)!—Adam Rothbarth

An easy way to organize (and label) your rando cords

I have heaps of sex toys, smart alarm clocks, battery packs, and other doodads with their own cords, so these little peel-and-stick labels are a godsend for better organization. Anxiety = lowered. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A steaming basket to end all steaming baskets

I’m in the steamed vegetable phase of my life. I don’t know when it started, or why, but most days I’m rockin’ steamed broccoli, mushrooms, kale, and peppers with some quinoa or brown rice and some local salsa (or a tahini dressing) for lunch. For one, it’s a super fast way to whip up tasty, healthy food; and second, this particular basket has an extendable handle, so you can pick it up with a towel or hot pad without sticking your hand into the hot void. Truly a great kitchen tool.—Adam Rothbarth

FitFlop fresh steppin’

While I am by no means a sneakerhead, walking my dog (and myself) several times a day means prioritizing comfort AND aesthetic (I may be in my early 20s, but I totally endorse preventative measures). I never thought I’d be wearing FitFlops—yet here I am. They’re surprisingly good-looking, super comfy for daily dog walks, and the kind of foot support (some) dreams are made of. So what if they’re called FitFlops? —Becca Sax

Welcome to the smoke show

I picked these up at Erewhon(!) as a travel snack on my way home from a trip to LA. I was mainly intrigued by the VERY cute packaging, but was truly shocked by the deliciousness inside. This nut and seed mix is perfectly seasoned with smoky, salty, savory flavor and also meets my gluten-free needs. I’ve eaten handfuls plain and I’ve also sprinkled them on top of salads and bowls for the perfect crunchy topping. I can’t wait to get my hands on the brand’s other flavors. —Kate Spencer

My favorite teddy

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but signs of affection (and weed) never go out of season. As Edie Parker says, “Pot is Hot + So Are You,” and you deserve a stuffed bear that doubles as a stash bag for your smoking goodies (and an emotional support lovie). I will be getting this for all of my friends who smoke, including myself. My mum will be none the wiser that my treasured Mr. Teddy holds a lot more than just sentimental value. —Becca Sax

