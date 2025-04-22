Backlog Bangers Vol. 1 – Games I Can’t Wait To Dive Into

We are all guilty of this, grabbing games thanks to a ridiculous sale and saying, “I can’t wait to get into this.” Knowing good and well we won’t. Well, I have committed to taking an axe to my backlog. Eventually. Right now, I’m settling for some karate chops to it. So, here is the first set of games I’ll be taking out in no particular order. At some point, I’ll let y’all know which one I start with.

‘Returnal’ – lONGEST TIME IN THE BACKLOG

If you’re sensing a theme here, good job. Every game here so far can be traced to me not being particularly happy in life and just needing to turn my brain off so that the bad thoughts didn’t get me. As such, here we are with what I know in my soul to be a classic game. I know I said “no particular order” earlier, but this may be the first one to go off the list. I loved every second I spent playing Returnal, and I really need to finish this one. Especially with Saros coming.

‘Diablo iv’ – SECOND LONGEST TIME IN

Another game that I started and have yet to finish. This one, I’ve got about three hours in on. And I loved it, but at some point, I just put it down. I got more and more interested in using gaming purely as an escape instead of playing games because I loved them, and a lot of this backlog is rooted in that.

‘Elden Ring’ – THIRD LONGEST TIME IN

Yep. That’s still a thing for me. I’ve gotten about an hour in. And then I stopped. Because I had other games to write about and couldn’t commit to the madness. But that was early in my journey here. And at the time, I had a day job that I very much hated. But now? I’ve got a solid rhythm going. Your boy is free to get these articles off and get busy in the world of Elden Ring.

‘THE STANLEY PARABLE: ultra deluxe’ – JUST GOT HERE

This one is the most recent addition to my backlog, thanks to PS Plus. I’d heard about this game for years, but in the interest of preserving what was absolutely a smaller backlog back then, I’d held off. Lot of good that did me, huh? But after having played Blue Prince, I’m excited to get into this game. As I’ve said before, first-person adventures are one of my favorite types of games. This and Returnal will be battling for that first-to-go spot, the more I think about it.