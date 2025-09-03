Backyard Football ’99 Is Back: Here’s How To Play It

A while back, future Hall of Fame center and current Hall of Fame parade speech king, Jason Kelce, mentioned he wanted to bring back the Backyard Sports franchise. It did eventually happen, but without his involvement.

However, he should absolutely take credit either way. The revival of the series continues with the announcement that Backyard Football ’99 is on the way; look out, Madden.

I miss these old CD-ROM games so much. And Mega Cat Studios is doing their part to bring them back. According to the press release, they’ve reverse-engineered the CD-ROM to make the game playable on modern devices.

“Returning players to the game include Barry Sanders, Dan Marino, Drew Bledsoe, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Randall Cunningham, and Steve Young.

‘Backyard Sports holds a special place in the hearts of sports fans. Joining Backyard Football in 1999 was a great honor, and I’m excited to celebrate its relaunch for fans old and new,’ said Barry Sanders, veteran Running Back for the Detroit Lions.

“Bringing this game back to a new generation of fans and reconnecting with the OGs makes me so excited at this moment in time,” said Dan Marino, the longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback. “This moment is ripe for introducing these games because kids today crave connection more than ever, and games like these offer a fantastic platform to experience the fun and excitement of the sport I’ve loved for so long.”

Will I be going out of my way to make an example of people with Barry Sanders? Yes. Yes, I will. This release has me thinking about all the other old computer games from my childhood that could be brought back.

I’d love to see a remaster of Mechwarrior 2: Mercenaries. Completely random, I know. But that game was a massive part of my childhood. Backyard Football ’99 is set to release on September 9th across Steam, iOS, and Android.