Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Wontons Recipe

Makes 35

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces|116 grams streaky bacon

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces|175 grams shredded cheddar cheese

35 square wonton wrappers

canola oil, for frying

ketchup, for serving

Directions

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the eggs to the same skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until curds form and the eggs are lightly set, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese and crumble the bacon throughout. Cool the mixture slightly. Working with one wonton wrapper at a time, place about 2 teaspoons of egg in the center and wet the edges with water. Fold in half, forming a triangle. Place the wontons on a baking sheet until ready to fry. Heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, fry the wontons, flipping once halfway through, until golden, about 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with ketchup.

