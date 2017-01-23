Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
8 all-beef hot dogs
4 slices white American cheese
8 garlic pickle spears
8 slices bacon
8 split-top hot dog buns, lightly toasted
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Split the hot dogs halfway lengthwise to make a cavity. Fill the cavity with half of a piece of cheese and one pickle spear. Wrap the hot dog with a piece of bacon, using toothpicks to secure it. Cook in the oven until the bacon has crisped, about 25 minutes. Serve in the bun.