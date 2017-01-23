Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

8 all-beef hot dogs

4 slices white American cheese

8 garlic pickle spears

8 slices bacon

8 split-top hot dog buns, lightly toasted

Videos by VICE

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Split the hot dogs halfway lengthwise to make a cavity. Fill the cavity with half of a piece of cheese and one pickle spear. Wrap the hot dog with a piece of bacon, using toothpicks to secure it. Cook in the oven until the bacon has crisped, about 25 minutes. Serve in the bun.