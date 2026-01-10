Bad Bunny Faces $16 Million Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Voice Recording on Two of His Songs

Before he takes the Super Bowl Halftime stage, Bad Bunny is going to court. The reggaeton star is facing a $16 million lawsuit over the use of voice recordings on two of his songs. The woman whose voice was used claims that she never permitted samples of her voice to be included on the songs “Solo de Mi” and “EoO”.

Billboard reports that the plaintiff is Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera. She alleges that producer Roberto Rosado solicited the recording from her when the two were students at the Interamerican University of Arecibo.

Rivera argues that she never agreed to the recording of her voice being used for commercial purposes. She also says she never signed a contract.

Roberto Rosado and Bad Bunny’s Label, Rimas, Are Also Named As Defendants in the Lawsuit

Rivera believes she is entitled to $16 million in publicity rights and privacy violations. This is based on a couple of facts that she points to. The first is that Bad Bunny plays the sample when he performs concerts. The second reason is that Bad Bunny has used it to sell merchandise.

The lyrics in the sample are, “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perreo.” Pitchfork reported that this translates to: “Damn, don’t take away my perreo!” This is reportedly a reference to a reggaeton subgenre. The outlet noted that the lyric has been heavily memed and often appears on social media.

Interestingly, Pitchfork pointed out that this is not the first time Bad Bunny has been taken to court over using unauthorized voice samples in his music. In 2023, his ex-girlfriend Carliz de la Cruz Hernández sued him for the same thing. That legal battle is still ongoing.

Obviously, this is not great timing for Bad Bunny. He has the Super Bowl Halftime Show coming up in one month on Feb. 8, 2026. While he’s keeping most of the performance plans under wraps, some rumors of snuck through.

Newsbreak previously reported that sources claimed Drake might turn up during the set. This is notable as Drake’s archenemy, Kendrick Lamar, headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025.

It’s also important to point out that, if true, Drake and Bad Bunny’s potential Super Bowl duet would not be unfounded. The pair have collaborated before, in 2018, when they dropped the track “MÍA”.