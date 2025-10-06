Bad Bunny Reportedly Planning To Bring Drake to the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apparently, Bad Bunny didn’t get enough of his Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement being controversial, because he’s reportedly adding a whole different level of contention: Drake.

According to Newsbreak, sources are claiming that the Puerto Rican musician plans to bring Drake out for a feature, which is notable as Kendrick Lamar was the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer this year, following his highly publicized beef with Drake. He even performed his multi-Grammy-winning diss track, They Not Like Us, which mentions the Toronto rapper/singer by name.

It is important to point out that — while it would be a very wild decision, if it’s true at all — Drake and Bad Bunny have collaborated before. In 2018, they dropped “MÍA,” a track that showcased BB’s ability to have wide mainstream appeal.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement this week was immediately met with pushback, including from the Trump Administration, which has seemingly threatened to send ICE agents to the game, per Billboard.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — who is now an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security — appeared on The Benny Show and was asked about the chances of ICE having a presence at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the game kicks off on Feb. 8, 2026.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski replied. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.” He then added, “Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

Notably, this is not Bad Bunny’s first time performing at the Halftime Show, as he was a guest when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the event six years ago. Surprisingly, he agreed to do it even after previously revealing that he was avoiding performing in the U.S. due to ICE raids that he felt would create a hostile environment for his fans.