Bad Feminist? Taylor Swift Caught Kissing a MAN!

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Look. I like Taylor Swift. I like her music. I consider her a good feminist. Or should I say… considered.

That’s right, I can no longer ride the Tay Train. Why, you ask? Just look at this recently unearthed photo above. Yup, those are Taylor’s lips alright. And they’re on… a MAN. Sorry, Taylor, but I just can’t shake this one off.

You used to be a model for women’s rights everywhere. Well, what sort of feminist would destroy all the work women have done fighting the patriarchy by willingly putting her lips on the body of a man? For shame!



Will women ever be able to get on Tay Tay’s side again? Sorry, but we are never ever getting back together. Only in your wildest dreams, Taylor. Our fandom just isn’t safe and sound anymore (from the Hunger Games soundtrack).