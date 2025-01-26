Bad Omens Concertgoers Injured After Confetti Cannons Knock Ceiling Tiles Loose

Virginia metalcore band Bad Omens has been down in Australia for a run of shows, but at least one of the gigs did not end on a high note.

According to Metal Injection, an unspecified number of fans had to be rushed out of the Festival Hall in Melbourne on Wednesday, Jan. 22, after being injured by falling ceiling tiles. Per reports, the tiles were knocked loose by confetti cannons that went off for the band’s final song, “Just Pretend.”

Speaking about the incident, one concertgoer told reporters: “It was actually really bad… Two girls got dragged out in front of me, one bleeding from her mouth and neck, the other from her knee… A bunch of people in the area were scrambling to get out.” Another person who attended the show stated that they were aware someone was suffering a head injury. Footage of the incident is visible below.

When Bad Omens played the Festival Hall again the following night, frontman Noah Sebastian commented on the incident, saying that he and the rest of the band were not aware of what was happening when the tiles fell on the previous night.

“A moment of silence for the victims of the ceiling panels,” said Sebastian. “I said a moment of silence. Not a joke, shut up. No, that was serious, for real. And I’m so glad everyone is okay. That was… first of all, I didn’t see that happen, okay? I want to make that very clear. In the zone, doing my thing… was not expecting a ceiling tile to fall but, uh, I’m glad that everybody’s okay.”

“But! I also heard they are all here tonight: Everyone that was hit by the ceiling tile,” he continued. “If you were… Where my tile guys at? Was that you? Who else? Don’t start lying to get attention. You? Are you okay? [The] news it said someone was knocked unconscious, is that true? That’s true? Your friend? They’re not here?”

It’s unclear if the injured fans will be pursuing any legal action over the incident.