Bad Religion’s Brian Baker to Bring Me the Horizon: “You Suck as Humans”

Resurrection Fest is happening in Spain right now and boasts a weirdly diverse lineup, from the Offspring to Iron Maiden. Bad Religion is on the tour, and when guitarist Brian Baker (also of Minor Threat and Dag Nasty), noticed a sign about his festival-mates, Bring Me the Horizon, warning security and festival employees—in all caps—that the band is NOT TO BE STOPPED EVER, he snapped a pic and posted it to Instagram. He poked fun at the entitlement of the British godawfulcore band, captioning it: “I’m going to stop these people every time I see them today and tell them how much their band sucks”

I’m going to stop these people every time I see them today and tell them how much their band sucks A photo posted by Brian Baker (@brianbakers) on Jul 7, 2016 at 4:05am PDT



How security is supposed to tell these five men apart from anyone else at a festival is a mystery. But anyway, Bad Religion bassist Jay Bentley chimed in to say, “800 fucking bands today. how can we possibly make it harder for security? I know…” Other old-guy punk notables commented, like NOFX’s Eric Melvin, who said, “Fun game, I’d love to play too….”

Eventually, the members of Bring Me the Horizon, who are 20 years Baker’s junior, caught wind of this and brought a full-on age war into the comments. BMTH frontman Oliver Sykes and drummer Matt Nicholls commented the following, not doing much to dispel Baker’s original notion that they are a bunch of entitled little shits:

Ouch. That was almost as painful to read as it is to listen to three seconds of a BMTH song. Hundreds of comments piled up between old school punks and irate teens. Then Baker clarified his original comment in case it wasn’t clear:

“It seems you’ve missed the point entirely. The issue here is entitlement. My post was a comment on your collective delusion that working local crew at a thirty band festival should be required to memorize your faces to spare you the indignity of breaking stride on the way to your backstage oasis or even worse, the humiliation of carrying credentials. Your literal display of arrogance (and the hilariously unrecognized irony within it) was what I was sharing with my followers. I honestly don’t know if your music is bad or good – it’s not for old people! I meant that you suck as humans. Sorry for the confusion.”



The lesson here: Never trust a person with no respect for Minor Threat.

Thanks to Brooklynvegan for finding this wonderful piece of comment shade.