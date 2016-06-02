Usher—Sorry, We Mean BADBADNOTGOOD Return With Colin Stetson on “Confessions Pt II”



Toronto’s resident young jazz masters BADBADNOTGOOD have released the hectic and cool “Confessions Part II” from their forthcoming record, IV. In classic BBNG form, “Confessions Part II” takes us on a hectic, circular ride; starting out low and steady before descending into a beautiful sonic mess. The over six-minute chaotic jazz jam features saxophone virtuoso Colin Stetson.

“He is an artist we have been fans of for some time now, and the way he plays sax and woodwinds is like no-one else,” the band told Noisey about the collaboration. “The song came about from jamming all together in the same room, working out the parts and infusing both our styles and Colin’s. It’s an honour to have worked with Colin Stetson and we hope to return to that energy and fun in studio once again.” Listen below:

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada and has zero confessions to make. Follow her on Twitter.