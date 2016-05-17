BADBADNOTGOOD Reunite with Future Islands’ Sam Herring on “Time Moves Slow”

It’s been a while since Toronto’s all-genre mavericks BADBADNOTGOOD have released original material. After being teased at a live show, the quartet have debuted the first single off their album IV on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. “Time Moves Slow” features vocals by Future Islands’ Sam Herring, who previously collaborated with BBNG on their remix of Future Islands’ “Seasons.” Herring cruises through the band’s smooth-soul backing here and combined with IV‘s cover art shown above, this might be BBNG’s yacht-rock album. We’ll see. Listen to “Time Moves Slow” below.

Phil Witmer sometimes lives in LA in the year 1977. Follow him on Twitter.