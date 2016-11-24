Badcrop’s New Video Will Hold the Attention of Even the Flakiest of Internet Wormholers

Badcrop explore and combat the monotony of the endless internet scroll on their new video “Human Being.” Directed by Stjohn Milgrew, the video manages to hold the attention of even the flakiest of internet wormholers while questioning our ability to stop and appreciate one thing without being distracted by the next.

The duo of Shelford and Oliver sprung from Auckland creative collective The Grow Room, and their video for ‘Human Being’, a track which appeared on last year’s Germination album, serves as the full stop for the collective’s first chapter/space in St. Kevin’s Arcade, situated off K Road.

Check the clip below as well as a few words we had with Shelford.

Noisey: How did you link up with Stjohn Milgrew?

Shelford: We met at a 90s party on K Road that we were playing at a few years ago. The homie Golden Fern was filming that night with a VHS camera and Stjohn happened to be there filming with the same model camera.

What did his input add to the concept?

He actually approached us with the idea for this video after listening to Germination. With it being the final pages of The Grow Room St. Kevin’s chapter, it really had a lot to do with capturing that time and space.

What’s the idea behind the four screens? What does it represent?

ADHD. Stjohn talked about how our day and age revolves around short attention spans when scrolling through Facebook and things. Its good, realistically you could watch the clip four times before you see everything.

Having bounced around K Rd for the last few years how do you see the areas hip-hop community nowadays?

K Road is the focal point. Within the scene, collectively, we all have our own suburbs but it feels like the only place in New Zealand where everyone goes. I think it is the most important street in the country simply because of the cross-pollination.

