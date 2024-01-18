Why Is Baggu Suddenly Everywhere? An Investigation

Shopping in New York City is a contact sport. Walking with mega heavy bags through freezing winter temperatures or steamy summer humidity is laborious and draining—but snagging an Uber to make it home is often an expensive luxury. I once had my groceries fly all over the road because my paper bag broke; a kind man pulled over with his car and gave me one of his reusable totes, and from that day on, I’ve sworn off paper bags (and avoided future humiliation).

That being said, not all tote bags are created equal. The majority of reusable bags retailers provide are, to put it lightly, butt ugly (except Trader Joe’s—have you seen the epic sardine tote?). Thankfully, there are some long-lasting reusable bags that also make snazzy style pieces—and such is the case with the wildly popular totes from the one and only Baggu.

While the brand is experiencing a serious moment in the sun right now—more on that in a sec—Baggu actually launched in 2007, founded by Emily Sugihara, her mother Joan Sugihara, and Ellen Vanderlaan with with the mission to design sustainable, reusable bags without sacrificing style. Each bag is assembled from one continuous piece of nylon material to minimize waste. I love a brand that cares about Mother Earth, and apparently, everyone else does, too. The brand is piping hot at the moment, and recently, I’m always spotting variations of the bag on the streets or cafes. So, why is it so suddenly popular?

My finger points to—surprise, surprise—TikTok, where users of the app are going full Stanley Quencher and racking up as many of the brand’s bags as they can, then showing off their collections.

Besides its effortlessly cute designs and sustainability, the brand gained famed for how much stuff is capable of fitting inside a seemingly not-so-big bag. They’re designed to contain up to three plastic grocery bags worth of stuff in a single bag, and can carry up to 50 pounds. This TikTok shows one such tote carrying six medium-sized pumpkins no problem, which is pretty damn impressive. Despite being paper thin, the brand’s products are clearly durable. My Baggu reusable totes have been holding up well despite carrying a motherload of items daily.

The brand’s reusable totes are not the only hot item in its accessory repertoire. Its Nylon Crescent Bag, Canvas Tote Bags, Packing Cubes, and Laptop Sleeves are also among its best-sellers. TikTokers have also particularly made the Nylon Crescent Bag and Canvas Tote go viral, thanks to their versatile aesthetics and ample space. I’m envious of one user’s collection in each neutral color to match every outfit (goals).

A standard Baggu reusable bag is only a mere $14, which makes it a great affordable accessory for storing everything from your laptop to your farmer’s market haul, and an easy product to collect without breaking the bank.

Another reason Baggu has been super-popular on the platform: “What’s in my Baggu” videos, which show just how much stuff the totes are capable of stashing. (I love seeing what other people hoard; very relatable.)

It’s safe to say I’ve been heavily influenced, given that I recently snagged two reusable totes from Urban Outfitters. I couldn’t resist the Sanrio collection—I’m a sucker for Hello Kitty, and the line recently added designs with Gudetama, Sanrio’s iconic lazy egg character.

So, what other Baggu designs are currently captivating buyers on and off TikTok? Solid colors and prints such as strawberries, stripes, and a spin off the classic “Have a Nice Day” design always found on Chinese food takeout bags.

Whether you’re fatigued from hauling around paper and plastic bags or just need a style upgrade, Baggu’s product lineup offers a serotonin boost. What’s next on my wishlist? I’m seriously considering buying the Gudetama Nylon Crescent Bag. It has all my favorite things embroidered on it—an egg, dumpling, tomato, sushi, broccoli, stars—what more could you want?

