Bags of cocaine with the Olympic logo on them were found by Brazilian police

With less than two weeks to go until the Rio Olympics, those working out ways to cash in on the brand include drug dealers.

Local police seized 93 baggies of cocaine bearing the Olympic logo, and the heading “Rio 2016.” The apparently thoughtful dealers included a special warning to use longe das crianças, or use away from children.

The appropriation of the multi-colored rings to sell drugs comes amid a cascade of snafus that have left the Games beginning to look like a disaster even before they begin on August 5.

Earlier this week athletes from a number of countries — including Australia, the USA, and Italy — complained about the housing in the Olympic Village, specifically broken toilets, unhygienic living conditions, and exposed wires.

The Olympics have also been hit by the collapse of a specially-constructed coastal cycle path, while other parts of the infrastructure built for the Games have yet to be completed, and the whole event is beset by allegations of corruption.

The cocaine baggies, meanwhile, directly speak to concerns about security for the Games that are due to be guarded by 85,000 police officers and soldiers. Homicides are up this year in Rio, and there is no sign of any let up in the number of suspects killed by overzealous police.

The authorities also announced last week that they had arrested a cell of alleged Islamic State sympathizers who were in the early stages of organizing a terrorist attack.

