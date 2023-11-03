Help! I’m Obsessed With This Baguette Pillow (and It’s on Sale)

Some women are wooed with a rendezvous at Carbone, words of affirmation of how great their peach looks in those leather pants, or a pair of diamond studs way too big for their lobes. Me? The key to my heart is as simple as an oblong crusty carb, reincarnated in the form of a cushion. Say bonjour to my love, this Baguette Pillow that’s easily sourced on Amazon and 35% off right now.

Instead of going to the bakery, bring the bakery to you (or a loved one) this holiday season. Nothing says I care about you more than a slab of 3D, photorealistic, perfectly baked bread. I received the baguette pillow for my birthday from my boyfriend to celebrate the terrifying road to my late 20s. I might be dealing with some anxiety as I grapple with the struggles of getting older and day-to-day life, but it’s hard to feel lonely when you’re enjoying some literal piece of comfort food. Unlike the baguettes you’d scoop up at the supermarket, this pillow is significantly sizable; while we may not be able to physically digest over 3-feet of crusty bread in one sitting, we sure have no qualms when curling up next to a 40-inches of golden brown goodness.

We don’t have the energy to bake our own bread over the holidays, but that doesn’t mean you need to skimp out on sharing carbs with your loved ones (or, you know, enjoying some bread solo—we don’t judge). I may like carbs, but I love snuggling up next to a giant loaf of French bread. No matter how you plan on spending the holiday, we hope you find this in your bread basket.

Some obsessions last a mere second, but this baguette pillow is forever.

The Baguette Pillow can be purchased on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.