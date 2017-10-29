Baked French Toast Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus overnight
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 loaf white bread, cubed
8 ounces|226 grams cream cheese, cubed and softened
1 cup|250 ml milk
½ cup|125 ml maple syrup
1 dozen large eggs
Directions
- Place half of the cubed bread in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer cubed cream cheese on top. Add remaining bread cubes to cover cream cheese.
- In a large bowl, beat the milk, maple syrup, and the eggs. Pour over the bread, cover the dish, and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, heat the oven to 350°F. Remove the cover from the dish and let sit for about 30 minutes at room temperature. Bake for 45 minutes or until puffed and golden.
