Baked Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Serves 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams peeled and deveined shrimp

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons white wine

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, mashed into a paste

1 lemon, zested and juiced (about 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice)

4 tablespoons|65 grams unsalted butter, cubed

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

crusty bread, to serve

cooked pasta, to serve (optional)

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 425°F. In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the oil, wine, salt, pepper, and garlic. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice. Let sit for 15 minutes.

2. Spread the shrimp and their marinade on a small sheet tray or a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Dot the tops of the shrimp with the butter and bake until pink and the butter is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with a bit more salt and sprinkle with the parsley. Serve with crusty bread or toss with cooked pasta.

