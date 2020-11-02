Baked Sweet Potatoes with Miso and Sesame Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

6 tablespoons|90 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

6 tablespoons|113 grams white miso

¾ teaspoon wasabi paste

1 tablespoon toasted black sesame seeds, plus more to garnish

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds, plus more to garnish

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Using a fork, puncture holes all over the potatoes. Wrap each in foil then transfer the potatoes to a sheet tray and bake until a fork can easily be inserted, about 1 hour. Let rest until they are cool enough to handle. Meanwhile, In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, miso, and wasabi. Stir to combine, then transfer to a piece of plastic wrap. Form the butter into a log and wrap tightly. Chill until solid. To serve, unwrap the foil from each potato and cut the potatoes down the middle. Equally divide the miso-butter to each potato. Garnish each with the sesame seeds and the scallions to serve.

