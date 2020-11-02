Baked Sweet Potatoes with Miso and Sesame Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Ingredients
4 sweet potatoes
6 tablespoons|90 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
6 tablespoons|113 grams white miso
¾ teaspoon wasabi paste
1 tablespoon toasted black sesame seeds, plus more to garnish
1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds, plus more to garnish
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F.
- Using a fork, puncture holes all over the potatoes. Wrap each in foil then transfer the potatoes to a sheet tray and bake until a fork can easily be inserted, about 1 hour. Let rest until they are cool enough to handle.
- Meanwhile, In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, miso, and wasabi. Stir to combine, then transfer to a piece of plastic wrap. Form the butter into a log and wrap tightly. Chill until solid.
- To serve, unwrap the foil from each potato and cut the potatoes down the middle. Equally divide the miso-butter to each potato. Garnish each with the sesame seeds and the scallions to serve.
