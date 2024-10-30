‘Bakeru’ Is the Sleeper Hit of 2024 You Need to Play

When clips of the formerly Japanese exclusive Bakeru hit X last year, the gaming sphere was in a chokehold. A spiritual successor/sequel to the Mystical Ninja Goemon franchise? We have never been so back. It’s also easily one of the best games to fly under the radar after its release in other countries. You’re missing out by not jumping in.

If You’re Jonesing for a Classic Platforming Experience, ‘Bakeru’ Should Be on Your Radar

There are plenty of reasons why Bakeru should be on your list. But, fans of classic platforming action should be at the front of the line. It’s reminiscent of classic Nintendo 64-era platformers. It has colorful visuals, beautiful level design, and a soundtrack that will infect your ears for years to come. You also get to play as an adorable Tanuki who can turn into a human and beat people up with Taiko sticks. Where can you go wrong with that?

Each level is rife with collectibles and evokes fond memories of games like Ape Escape and Banjo-Kazooie. The combat system is equally as enjoyable as its platforming. Each shoulder button controls a flailing arm of our hero as they smash through different types of enemies.

When it comes to platformers, I’m pretty picky with what I recommend to others. That being said, Bakeru is one of those games I would strongly suggest to anyone hoping to relive their childhood in a new era of games. Sometimes, it’s great to just step back into something that feels like it’s a fond memory or a love letter to a genre that’s been forgotten.

it’s Family Fun That’s Good for Everyone

In a space that is seemingly becoming more mature by the day, it’s great to have games like Bakeru that are available for every type of player. It’s simple to pick up, difficult to master, and offers plenty of replayability for people like me who want to explore every nook and cranny of a level.

It’s also the type of game you could play with anyone. You can play it around your kids without traumatizing them with a 360 no-scope on another player. A solid throwback to N64 classics never hurt anyone, and you’re missing out on one of the best games released this year.