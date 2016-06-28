Dive Into the Surreal Video for “Satisfied” From London Group Balcony

You lot have seen the film Birdman, right? In case you haven’t, and you absolutely should because it is amazing, the film is essentially made up from one long continuous shot. It’s this form of artistry that’s inspired the latest video to come from London-based band Balcony, for the song “Satisfied.” Throughout the video we see the protagonist walk through hella different areas, all of which seem to be slightly surreal and dreamlike.

In fact, the music video takes its cues from a variety of different films. The “colors were based on American 80s/90s style, very pastel and selective,” the band tell Noisey. “The director was inspired by music videos and films of Spike Jonze like Bjork’s It’s So Quiet and Being John Malkovich and some work of David Lynch, especially Twin Peaks and the recent film Love by Gaspar Noe.” Oh, and it’s also inspired by A Clockwork Orange, in case you needed one other inspiring and groundbreaking film to tick off the list.

Videos by VICE

The track “Satisfied” is itself a delectable slice of up-tempo pop music that weaves its way between the sultry afterglow of a night out and the dutch courage that leads toward those concluding moments. Have a listen and dive into the surreal visual below.