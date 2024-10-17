‘Baldur’s Gate 3,’ Astarion, and Consent in RPGs

Everyone knows how great the companions are in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s the gospel; it’s the truth. However, I want to talk about Astarion — everyone’s favorite Vampiric Boy. Specifically, I can’t stop thinking about an Act 2 moment with him. (Spoilers ahoy for an important Act 2 character moment for Astarion.)

So, I infiltrated Moonrise Towers. I’m pretending to be a True Soul dedicated to the Absolute, trying desperately to figure out how to beat the dastardly — and seemingly invulnerable — Ketheric Thorm. …I realize that if you somehow don’t care about spoilers and clicked in with zero context, all of that is just Proper Noun Salad. The gist of it is this: Moonrise Towers is the “Big Bad No-No Place.” Filled to the brim with baddies.

Screenshot: Larian Studios

One character you and your party encounter is Araj Oblodra, a Drow who likes playing with blood. If you give her a sample of blood, she can whip up some amazing Elixirs for you. If Astarion is present, he and Araj have a unique interaction that could end with you having a potion that permanently boosts your Strength stat by two!

‘baldur’s gate 3’ pulls out all the stops

You see, Araj wants Astarion to bite her. For what she claims is in the name of research, but she’s, uh… unreasonably excited about the prospect. In exchange, Araj forks over the strength-augmenting potion. Astarion, who you would assume would jump at the opportunity, does not want to do it. Your dialogue options are basically “Suck it up and bite her,” “It’s up to you, but it would be nice to have that potion,” and “You don’t have to do it.”

I chose the middle option, giving him a choice with the asterisk of “But I do want that potion.” Astarion bit Araj, she loved it, and Astarion coughed and sputtered with no other ill effects. Problem solved! Everyone can go home! But the next time I set up camp for the night, Astarion wanted to talk.

Basically, he told me he didn’t like being used as a means to an end. Cazador, his former “master,” had used Astarion enough. He even goes as far as saying that he knows he presents himself as the promiscuous scamp, but something about that interaction rubbed him the wrong way. You can completely stiff him — telling him what he wants doesn’t matter and he may have to compromise himself again down the road.

Screenshot: Larian Studios

But of course I respected his wishes! I told him I would never subject him to do anything he didn’t want to ever again! But the interaction messed me up because I realized how conditioned I was to assume “Well, you’ll be fine, we need that potion!” in other RPGs.

rpgs have a major consent problem

As the protagonist in an RPG, you know what’s best. Your companions are there to perform to the best of their abilities. You make the decisions, and everyone else falls in line with your whims. Usually, the people in your party grimace through it if they don’t personally agree with you. But Baldur’s Gate 3 is different.

Astarion isn’t a tool to be used — a weapon to be wielded. He’s a person with his own motivations, wants, and needs. If he decides you’re a tyrant, guess what? He leaves you. He lets you know you may be “The Protagonist,” but you’re not his master. In other RPGs, people are tools in your toolbox. They can be plied with gifts, their love and loyalty a transaction rather than the effect of a natural bond that’s built over time.

When you sleep with someone in most other RPGs, that’s the end of their “utility.” They fall into the background until you’re ready to use them again. Props you can stage. Marionettes you control. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you aren’t your party’s God, you’re their leader. And they’re allowed and encouraged to disagree with you and let you know your actions and words have real consequences.