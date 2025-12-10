Baldur’s Gate 3 Studio Denies Game Awards Leak—But Leaker Says Otherwise

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has denied a leak that Divinity Original Sin 3 will be at The Game Awards 2025. However, a prominent leaker has now come forward saying the Geoff Keighley tease is a Larian game, but it’s not BG3 related.

BG3 Developer Larian Denies The Game Awards Demon Statue Tease

Screenshot: X @Wario64

In case you missed it, the industry has been abuzz lately after Geoff Keighley recently installed a creepy demon statue in the Mojave Desert. Yes, you read that right. And it’s as weird as it sounds. The unique art piece is a tease for a major game announcement at The Game Awards 2025. Since then, it’s been confirmed that it’s not God of War, Diablo 4, or The Elder Scrolls 6.

However, eagle-eyed fans recently discovered a trademark from Baldur’s Gate 3 studio Larian Studios that might be related. The new Divinity logo exactly matches the symbol on the demon statue. Case closed, right? Not so fast! Larian Studios Director Michael Douse replied to the leaks on X and denied them.

“There aren’t currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game but once we are ready to show what we’ve been working on we will.”

Screenshot: X @Okami13_, @Cromwelp

It should be pointed out that Douse specifically said “Divinity Original Sin 3”. It could be a Divinity title that isn’t in the Original Sin series specifically. Or it might not be a sequel. All this to say, while the developer denied the leaks, the Game Awards announcement could still be a Larian Studios project without him technically lying. Then again, devs often have their words taken out of context when it comes to “rumors,” so he could really just mean that it’s not a Larian game.

Leaker Claims The Game Awards Big Announcement Is Larian Studio’s Next Game

Screenshot: X @NateTheHate2

Following Larian Studios’ denial of the TGA Demon Statue leaks, a prominent leaker came forward claiming the opposite. When a fan asked industry insider NateTheHate about The Game Awards statue, he responded, “It’s Larian.” While he didn’t elaborate any further, his confirmation is noteworthy for a couple of reasons.

First off, NateTheHate has a long track record of posting legitimate leaks. Compared to a lot of “insiders,” he’s usually pretty careful when it comes to posting things. More importantly, he will make it clear when he doesn’t actually know something or is skeptical.

Screenshot: Larian

This isn’t to say the TGA Demon Statue is absolutely confirmed to be Larian Studios. But when you take this, plus the recent Divinity trademark that has the same logo as the statue, it’s pretty damning evidence.

Why The Game Awards Announcement Won’t Be BG3 Related

Screenshot: Larian

In March 2024, Larian Studios announced that they wouldn’t be making Baldur’s Gate 4. Following the massive success of BG3, the developer revealed that they were walking away from the IP to create new games instead. Wizards of the Coast (who are owned by Hasbro) have since then said they are looking for a new studio to take on the development of BG4.

So if you were holding out hope that the Demon Statue was related to Baldur’s Gate, it’s not. However, the fact that it might be tied to Larian Studios is still exciting. Regardless, we’ll just have to wait and see what this game actually is when The Game Awards airs on December 11, 2025.

One thing for certain, Geoff Keighley really nailed the marketing for this year’s TGA, right? I haven’t seen this many people talking about an awards show in years.