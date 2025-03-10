Bali Tourist Deported for Hiking Sacred Volcano Without a Guide

A tourist exploring Bali was deported after hiking a dangerous cultural and spiritual site without a guide.

A Norwegian man, 41, who goes by his initials “BG,” decided to hike Mount Agung, an active volcano located in Karangasem Regency. However, he seemingly ignored the site’s rules and regulations requiring hikers to be accompanied by a guide.

Immigration officials promptly deported BG and revoked his visa, forcing him to leave Bali and fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They don’t fuck around.

“The foreign citizen was secured by the Singaraja Immigration enforcement officers based on a report from the local authorities,” said Hendra Setiawan from the Singaraja Immigration Office. “After receiving the report, we immediately sent a team to the location and secured the foreigner concerned for further questioning at the office.”

BG isn’t the first tourist to be deported for the same reason. Additionally, BG apparently brushed off a Mount Agung climbing manager’s warnings against hiking without a guide.

According to TripAdvisor, “Hiking Mount Agung is a memorable experience—the active volcano is considered a sacred site, and the climb offers sweeping views of Bali. You can hike up to either the crater rim or the peak, the latter being the more challenging option.”

The platform also highlights that “Hiring an experienced guide is a must, and climbers should have an adequate fitness level.” The particular site is known for its dangerous trails and high peaks.

One review of the trek also noted the importance of hiking with a guide, which seems to be an obvious must-do for tourists—but one that is frequently ignored.

“It is illegal to walk without one and tourists have been deported for walking alone,” the reviewer wrote. “Mt Agung is an active volcano with sheer cliffs dropping into the caldera at the top of the mountain. There is no well-defined path, and you will be scrambling up rocky undulating terrain.”