Ball Boy Joins in on Wycombe’s Celebration



The ball boy has a sacred duty: stand still, watch for errant balls, provide replacement balls, be invisible. But not Timmy (I’ve decided to call this boy Timmy). Timmy has other plans.



Say your Football League Two team is down a goal since the seventh minute of play, and all of a sudden, Aaron Pierre ushers a ball between the posts with a fluid kinetic header in the 90+7th minute. What do you do? Yeah? Really? Ok. That’s pretty boring. Now, what would Timmy do?

Videos by VICE

Timmy, being the no-bullshit, genius straight-A wonderboy that he is, runs over to Pierre and launches into his arms, as if he were a teammate. It’s pretty spectacular. You can even see the security in the background cracking a smile. Everyone’s boyhood dream.

With all of the variations of goal celebrations there are, it’s a wonder that people aren’t implementing the ball boy more often. Think of it: the celebration possibilities are endless. Corner flags be damned.

Regardless, Timmy is up for the best ball boy since the great Ronaldo slight of 2015.