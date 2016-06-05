Ball Knocks Cameraman Off His Chair While Gazing Through the Simulacrum

Not to get all Semiotics senior thesis on you, but sometimes, man, we all just get caught gazing into a representation of something more than the ‘actual’ ‘thing’ ‘itself,’ you know what I mean? Such was the way for the poor camera man covering today’s Copa America match between Jamaica and Venezuela.

After Venezuela went for clearance on the defense, the ball launched its way over to the sentinel-like midfield cameraman, stoically gazing into his limited window into the game, and it knocked the poor lad right off of his post in a slow-motion kind of fall. It seems all was well, as he gets up, dusts himself off, puts his hat on, and plugs himself back into the tube that feeds him feeding us. And here we are looking at it on a computer, or a phone, man. Like, 20 steps removed. Want to come up to my dorm and play Dave on my brother’s old guitar after this game?

Anyway, Venezuela didn’t seem to build up any bad karma from the incident, as they strung together what was a sexy team goal that would eventually lead to their 1-0 win:

Granted, it came to them against a 10-man Jamaica side, whose star defender was listed as too party pooped to play (he later went in). Still, nice look. (Or did this game even happen, man?!)