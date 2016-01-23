Ball State Wins in Double Overtime as Refs Swallow Whistles in Bizarre Final Sequence

Ball State beat Eastern Michigan 88-87 today in a wild game that took two overtime periods to finish. Eastern Michigan took a two-point lead with 26 seconds to go in double-overtime on a slashing layup and foul. Ball St. took the ball with the shot clock off and worked it around for a three-point attempt from Francis Kiapway with about 17 seconds left. It missed and Eastern Michigan got the rebound. then everything went to shit.

A mild scrum broke out in the corner of the court and somehow not a single foul was called, despite several obvious fouls. Nor a jump ball, nor even a travel. Who knows if they were just tired of watching Ball St. vs. Eastern Michigan for two extra periods in front of, like, seven people, but the refs completely swallowed their whistles and let the possession continue.

Videos by VICE

Eventually Ball State got the ball back and it wound up back in Kiapway’s hands for a game-winning three-pointer just before the buzzer sounded. After checking with reply, the officials put .7 seconds back on the clock for an otherwise worthless attempt at redemption for Eastern Michigan. The game was nutty on its own, there were 14 ties and 17 lead changes, so it’s a shame the referees decided to add another wholly unnecessary nutty element, but here we are.

[ESPN]