Take A Peek Behind the Scenes at the Ballet

I always harbor the hope that behind everything that’s just too pretty to look at, be it a glorious work of art, some natural wonder, or Joe Jonas’s new body, there’s a secret behind-the-scenes shit show that made the beauty possible and leaves me off the hook for my inferiority. Well, it looks like ballet can be scratched off that list. The Oregon Ballet Theatre just released a short film called The Art of Making Art that takes you behind the scenes of one of the company’s performances before the curtain opens. Sure, the are the odd scabby knees, and we all know that inside the slippers their feet are disasters from the hell they’ve been through, but behind the scenes at the ballet it’s pretty much impossibly talented people doing impossibly lovely things with their impossibly beautiful bodies. Goddammit.

