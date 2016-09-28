It looks like there’s still room in the year for Juicy J. After his banging #MustBeNice mixtape this month, the Memphis pioneer has dropped a new single from his forthcoming Rubba Band Business album called “Ballin” with Kanye West on Beats 1. “Ballin” is possibly the most generic name for a rap song ever so it’s fortunate that this song goes hard. Both Kanye’s and Juicy J’s production styles are represented here, with a filtered soul sample at the beginning and Three 6 Mafia-style piano loops later on. Most of the song’s quotables are from Juicy J, as Kanye mainly yells “I’m ballin!” in a weird stuttered flow. Have a gander at this track below.
“Ballin” Is the Name of Kanye West and Juicy J’s New Song and That’s What They’re Doing in It
It looks like there’s still room in the year for Juicy J. After his banging #MustBeNice mixtape this month, the Memphis pioneer has dropped a new single from his forthcoming Rubba Band Business album called “Ballin” with Kanye West on Beats 1. “Ballin” is possibly the most generic name for a rap song ever so it’s fortunate that this song goes hard. Both Kanye’s and Juicy J’s production styles are represented here, with a filtered soul sample at the beginning and Three 6 Mafia-style piano loops later on. Most of the song’s quotables are from Juicy J, as Kanye mainly yells “I’m ballin!” in a weird stuttered flow. Have a gander at this track below.