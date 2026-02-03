Add Balls Deep Tea to Your Rotation When Coffee Starts Letting You Down

This is paid content. It was created for our partner, Balls Deep Tea.

There’s a very specific kind of tired that hits when coffee stops doing the job. IYKYK. Not “I need a nap” tired, but more like my brain is online but the tabs won’t load. You’re awake, but unfocused. Wired, but not productive. That’s the gap Balls Deep Tea is trying to fill. At first glance, it looks simple enough: a powdered tea you mix with water. But, the goal here isn’t just energy. It’s sustained focus, without the jitters, crash, or existential regret that comes from your third cold brew before noon. Think less “panic caffeine” and more “calm, locked-in momentum.”

I’ve tested enough “focus” drinks to know the pattern: big promises, weird taste, and an energy curve that spikes hard and crashes fast. Balls Deep Tea claims to be different. It’s a new product on the market that aims to give drinkers sustained mental stamina. So I tried it, using it the way most people would: during a real workday with deadlines looming for VICE.com, distractions everywhere as I work from home and have a busy household, and zero patience for nonsense (because that’s my baseline). I replaced my standard coffee with one scoop of Balls Deep Tea mixed into hot water and sipped slowly while working. Now, let’s get into the results…

So What’s In Balls Deep Tea?

Balls Deep Tea uses white tea-derived caffeine (150 mg per serving), which the brand says hits smoother than coffee for a lot of people. It’s paired with a mushroom blend of lion’s mane, chaga, and cordyceps, plus nootropics like Alpha-GPC, 5-HTP, and Huperzia serrata. You’ll also get an amino acid stack designed to support neurotransmitter function and sustained mental energy during long focus sessions.

It’s also important to note that Balls Deep tea is a zero sugar, zero calories, dairy-free, vegan beverage. It’s also gluten-free, keto-friendly, and made in the United States in an FDA-registered facility.

Making Balls Deep Tea

You can choose your own adventure. You can either have one scoop with hot water (which is what I did). It dissolves nicely. Or, you can mix 1 scoop with cold water, which will require you to stir or shake it briefly. No blender required. You may have to let it sit for five minutes if you take it cold to really smooth it out.

The brand suggests to always drink it after having a little bit of food, and to also sip it over time, If you drink it too fast, it may feel more intense than necessary.

My Taste Test

If you’ve tried mushroom coffee or nootropic powders before, this won’t feel too unfamiliar (especially when it comes to giving you that balanced function), but it certainly won’t taste like those. Instead of going the coffee or chocolate route, Balls Deep Tea is citrus-forward. It kind of reminded me of the Starbucks “medicine ball” tea, which is really a honey + mint + citrus vibe. When hot, Balls Deep Tea tastes like a mild orange-lemon tea. It’s pretty light, tastes clean, and is not overly sweet (but does have a sweetness to it). Once mixed into hot water, there was no gritty texture. Just make sure you make it as directed. And, there was none of that “supplement” aftertaste, which I was worried about.

How It Felt

The main thing I noticed was consistency. About 20 minutes after drinking it, my brain did feel clear, but not faster or anything. Consider it a quiet hum of motivation. I wasn’t bouncing between tabs or reaching for my phone every five minutes. (If you know, you know.) I sat with my tasks long enough to complete many—think: writing that requires undivided attention and editing-heavy work where my sole task is to perfect a story enough for publish.

I’ll admit, the energy stayed steady for several hours. But was it a placebo? I can’t say with certainty, but what I can tell for sure is that I didn’t have jitters like I would after a cafe mocha or caramel latte. I didn’t get that sudden drop-off that I would feel after a sugary cup of my afternoon brew; no late-day crash. Compared to a sweet coffee, I felt less edgy and somewhat more controlled. And since I’d never reach for an energy drink, this felt responsible.

Who Should Drink Balls Deep Tea?

Balls Deep Tea is not for relaxing. I repeat, NOT for relaxing. This beverage is for days when you need your brain to show up and stay there. You know, like long work sessions, studying, or projects that require focus without anxiety. Just remember, it’s not great for chugging. Drink it too fast, and it can hit harder than you’d expect.

So if coffee makes you jittery or energy drinks wreck your sleep, you can try Balls Deep Tea for that middle ground. But if you love the nutty taste of coffee, this isn’t for you. This is a citrus-y tea, after all.

Before you buy, I always have to say, this isn’t a miracle product. There’s no such thing. The product did what it claimed: steady energy, better focus, and fewer crashes—at least for me. Different products affect people in different ways.

If you want to try it, you can get 15% off with code VICE15 at BallsDeepTea.com. It’s regularly priced at $49 for a one-time purchase, but you can get free shipping if you start a subscription. You can cancel anytime.