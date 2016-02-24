Thomas Morton Gets Closer to God on the First Episode of ‘BALLS DEEP’ on VICELAND

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of brand new programming. Today, you can watch the first episode of BALLS DEEP, a classic VICE show that’s making the leap to TV. The new season premieres Wednesday, March 2 on VICELAND.

Travel alongside host Thomas Morton as he embarks on a sort of foreign exchange program for subcultures, embedding himself in the lives of some very interesting characters from across the 50 states.

In the first episode of this new season, Thomas explores what it means to be fiercely Christian in America as he heads to Hot Springs, Arkansas, to experience the high-octane world of the Pentecostal tent revival. He helps preacher Harvey Perdue set up his backyard worship service in order to see how the Holy Spirit stacks up against secular temptations like drugs, movies, cursing, and sleeping in on Sunday.

