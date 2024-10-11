Baltimore’s Toilet Artist Might Have Just Struck Again

Baltimore police responded to a report of a “suspicious package” outside a news station in the 2000 block of West 41st Street. Officers arrived just before 5:30PM to discover that the package in question was a toilet bowl. But a toilet covered in stickers, so, you know, it seemed dangerous.

Baltimore’s bomb squad was called to the scene to assess the potential danger, of which there was none. I don’t know if you read the previous paragraph or the title of this article, but it was not a bomb; it was a toilet covered in stickers.

It was, at most, an eyesore. Or perhaps it was a thought-provoking artistic piece left as a symbol of protest. See, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Toilets covered in stickers and newspaper clippings have been left in front of government buildings in Baltimore for years, which is why after the discovery of the sticker-clad toilet, cops issued a criminal summons for a 64-year-old man named Duane Davis. The exact reasoning for the summons remains unclear, but it makes sense given Davis’s history.

Back in 2011, Davis was arrested for this exact “crime.” According to folks over in the r/Baltimore subreddit, Davis’s protest toilets are well-known throughout the city and should not have been a surprise to anyone, let alone considered a bomb threat. Several people in the subreddit found it odd that someone thought this was a bomb since all the other times Davis has done it is has not been a bomb and has only ever been a toilet covered in stickers and stuff.

It’s so well-known that the Baltimore Sun ran a fascinating profile of Davis back in 2015 where he explicitly talks about how his decorative toilets are a form of protest and political satire. In the story, Davis talks about how one of the toilets featured the face of the former Baltimore Mayor, Maryland Governor, and current Commissioner of the Social Security Administration of the United States Martin O’Malley. When asked to explain the deep, complex political satire of placing O’Malley’s face in the toilet bowl, Davis said—and I assure you this a real quote—“See, you open the toilet and see his face and associate it with a turd.”

As citizens of the United States of America, it is our patriotic duty to protect Davis at all costs.