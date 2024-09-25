Bam Margera Is Out of Jail and Headed to Rehab

Bam Margera, the star of MTV’s Jackass and its spin-off Viva La Bam throughout the 2000s and 2010s, has been released from jail and is set to enter a rehab program as part of a court-approved plan to address his substance abuse problems.

On September 16, Margera was jailed for reckless driving and driving under the influence. That happened only weeks after violating his probation stemming from a different incident involving a family dispute that allegedly involved a physical altercation with a family member. Bam pleaded guilty to charges related to disorderly conduct after he got into an altercation with his brother.

Videos by VICE

He is expected to enter a 28-day inpatient treatment program at Recovery Centers of America, a chain of rehab facilities that can be found across several states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Indiana. The judge, during his proceedings, found Margera’s previous DUI incidents concerning and said that rather than punishing Bam, he should instead seek treatment. Margera’s legal team agreed.

Bam’s struggles with substance abuse were detailed by VICE in a 2017 episode of Epicly Later’d. Bam, along with several of his closest friends and family, spoke on camera about his struggles with fame, alcohol, depression, bulimia, and drugs.

His lawyers say Margera has a renewed focus on overcoming his substance abuse issues and that his new marriage and his career have provided plenty of motivation to seek recovery.