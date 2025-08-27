Bam Margera Says That He and Brent Hinds Were Working on New Music Before the Mastodon Guitarist’s Death

The rock and metal world has been reeling from the death of former Mastodon guitarist, with many of his friends and peers coming out to pay tribute to the musician. One person who recently shared a memorial post in Jackass star Bam Margera, who also revealed that he and Hinds had been working on music together.

“I am devastated and still processing the tragic loss of one of my closest friends Brent Hinds,” Margera wrote in a post on Instagram, then going on to compare Hinds to his late friend and Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn, who died in a car accident in 2011.

Videos by VICE

“Brent and I recently had been recording tracks on a new album with a new band I have been doing vocals with called [AMORE AD LUNAM],” Margera shared. “It has been a privilege and honor working with Brent. I cherish the time we spent together working on guitar tracks and vocals that we just very recently layed down together.” He later concluded the post, “R.I.P. brother.”

Hinds died on Aug. 20 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was 51. According to Atlanta News First, police said that Hinds was riding his Harley Davidson through the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn and collided with him. The outlet noted that the Fulton County medical examiner’s office confirmed Hinds’ death.

In a social media statement on Hinds’ passing, Mastodon said: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”