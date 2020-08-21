Ban on Pandemic Evictions Expected to Be Extended Until 20 September

The government is expected to announce that it will delay ending the “eviction ban” until the 20th of September, in a week that has already seen legislative u-turns and last-minute changes.

Ministers’ decision to suspend evictions in England and Wales came into effect in March, aimed at preventing renters who fell behind on payments during the coronavirus crisis from losing their home. The suspension was due to end this weekend but as the BBC reports, is now expected to be extended.

With many renters experiencing a sustained fall in income due to the pandemic, housing charities warned that ending the ban would lead to a spike in homelessness.

According to The Guardian, 230,000 people were at risk of eviction had the ban lifted this weekend, while housing charity Shelter estimates that 227,000 tenants have fallen into rent arrears during the pandemic.

Now, after pressure from politicians, housing groups and health bodies, the government is expected to extend the ban. Simon Mullings, co-chair of the Housing Law Practitioners Association, said that the extension would allow ministers to consider further arrangements.

Campaign group Generation Rent has welcomed the news. Director Alicia Kennedy told VICE News: “The extension of the eviction ban will come as an enormous relief to the thousands of renters who were terrified of losing their homes as early as next week. We’re glad the government has listened to charities, MPs, local government and public health bodies, but it’s not a permanent solution.

The evictions crisis should have been addressed earlier – the decision was announced just days before courts were due to open again, putting thousands of renters through untold mental stress. And while the courts remain closed, rent debt is still building up and notices are still being served.

The government must use this time to introduce a long term plan to protect renters’ homes.”