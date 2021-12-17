Banan Pezé Snapper Sandwich Recipe

Makes: 2 sandwiches

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

for the pikliz:

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

½ head red cabbage, thinly sliced

½ small shallot, finely diced

½ yellow onion, finely diced

½ Scotch bonnet pepper roughly chopped

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml pineapple juice

½ bunch parsley, chopped

for the epís:

½ cup|15 grams fresh cilantro sprigs

½ cup|15 grams fresh parsley sprigs

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

4 large garlic cloves

2 fresh thyme sprigs

1 rib celery

1 scallion

1 small Scotch bonnet pepper

1 small Spanish or yellow onion

½ small shallot

¾ medium green bell pepper

¼ medium red bell pepper

¾ cup|177 ml olive oil

for the snapper:

2 large red snapper fillets

1 lime

½ cup|120 grams epis

1 teaspoon seasoning salt, preferably Badia

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves

2 sprigs thyme

for the bun:

vegetable oil, for frying

2 plantains (close to being ripe, not all the way), peeled

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 lime

DIRECTIONS

Make the pikliz: In a large bowl, toss the carrot, cabbage, shallot, and onion. In the bowl of a blender, purée the Scotch bonnet pepper with the vinegar and pineapple juice. Pour over the cabbage mixture and toss to combine. Let sit at least 20 to 30 minutes, preferably overnight, then sprinkle in the parsley. Make the epís: Blend the cilantro, parsley, vinegar, garlic, thyme, celery, scallion, Scotch bonnet, onion, shallot, and bell peppers in the bowl of a blender until smooth. Slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Store, refrigerated, in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Cook the snapper: Heat the oven to 350°F. Rub the snapper with the juice of the lime and 1 cup|250 ml water. Let sit for 2 minutes, then rinse. Pat the fish dry, then season with the epis, badis, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the snapper, skin-side down, and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the butter, garlic, and thyme and baste the fish with the butter, about 2 minutes. Throw it in the oven for 5 minutes; keep warm. Make the bun: Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F. Fill a medium bowl with 1 ½ cups|375 ml water. Squeeze in the juice from the lime and dissolve the salt in it. Halve the plantains lengthwise and cook 1 minute. Do not let it get golden brown! Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then lightly smash until about a little under ½-inch thick. Dip the plantains into the water, then pat dry. Fry a second time until golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes more. Assemble the sandwich: Drop some of the pikliz onto the plantain, then top with the snapper and the other half of the plantain. Cut in half crosswise and get into it!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.