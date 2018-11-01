Banana Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes, plus setting overnight

Ingredients

2 ounces|57 grams unsweetened chocolate

2 cups|500 ml whole milk

¾ cup|170 grams granulated sugar

5 tablespoons|45 grams all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large egg yolks, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon unsalted butter or margarine

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 baked 9-inch pie shell or six 3 ½-inch tart shells

3 ripe bananas (fully ripe, yellow peel with flecked brown)

Directions

Melt chocolate in milk in top of double boiler over rapidly boiling water, beating until blended. Mix sugar, flour, and salt. Stir into chocolate mixture. Keep stirring and cook until well-thickened. Cook 10 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. Stir hot mixture into yolks. Cook 1 minute. Add butter or margarine and vanilla. Cool thoroughly. Cover bottom of pie shell with a small amount of filling. Peel bananas and slice into pie shell. Cover with remaining filling. Top with meringue or sweetened whipped cream, if desired. Make 1 pie or 6 tarts.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted from Chiquita Banana’s Recipe Book.

