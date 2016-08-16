Banana Pokie Pokie Cocktail Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 ¾ ounces|50 ml rum, preferably Bacardi Carta Oro
½ ounce|13 grams granulated sugar
5 whole allspice berries, smashed
1 banana, peeled and sliced
4 ½ ounces|125 ml simple syrup
2 ounces|60 ml fresh lime juice
Directions
- In a small skillet, heat 1 ounce|30 ml of the rum, the sugar, allspice, and banana over medium-high. Cook until the bananas are soft, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
- Add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.
- Add in about 5 ounces|142 grams ice and blend until silky and smooth. Transfer to a collins glass and serve immediately.
From How-To: Make a Banana Pokie Pokie with Daniele Dalla Pola
