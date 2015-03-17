Bang Gang’s “Out of Horizon” Gets a Sexy Synthy Rework

Not familiar with Bang Gang? Let’s us be a helping hand: Bang Gang is the brainchild of Icelandic musician Bardi Johannsson who we last caught up with on Noisey back in November when he teamed up with Air’s Jean-Benoit Dunckel as Starwalker. (We premiered their super-chill, interstellar video here. Both of them have such lovely straight hair.) Anyway, Bang Gang was founded by Johannsson back in 1996 and he hasn’t released a full album under this moniker in seven years. SEVEN YEARS!

Above is the premiere of Bang Gang’s “Out of Horizon”—which gets a minimalist remix courtesy of Ladytron’s Daniel Hunt. Johannsson’s vocals are entirely replaced in the verse by a lady’s airy tones. It’s very Blonde Redhead on a synth kick.

“Bardi is a great friend and we’ve worked on several projects together before, some of which are still under wraps,” says Hunt of the collaborarion. “Before leaving Europe I would make regular trips to Iceland to work with him there and I hope we make more music soon.”

The Wolves are Whispering is out on 5.19.