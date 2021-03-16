What It’s Like to Be a Trans News Anchor in a Conservative Muslim Country

It’s hard to get a hold of Tashnuva Anan Shishir. The 29-year-old has been busy straddling two roles: being a news anchor – and being the news herself. Shishir is Bangladesh’s first transgender person to host a news program on television. Befittingly, her debut aired on national television on International Women’s Day.

“It was such a tense moment. I was worried about what will happen because it’s not just Bangladesh but people from across the world watching me,” Dhaka-based Shishir told VICE World News.

Photos of her prepping for the bulletin, and breaking down in tears right after her shoot, went viral. Despite the tears, Shishir called the moment “full of joy and happiness”. “I really can’t explain with words how I was feeling then. It just blew my mind and expectations.”

Shishir broke down at the studio after delivering her first bulletin. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman / AFP

The country of 160 million has about 11,500 transgenders, according to government data. LGBTQ+ activists put the number to be at least half a million. Known in South Asia as hijras, transgender people have been a significant part of culture and society. Their blessings during occasions such as weddings and childbirth are considered auspicious.

Yet, the community lives on the fringes of society, denied access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities. Many turn to sex work and begging to make a living.

Shishir’s journey is no different. Born Kamal Hossain Shishir, she experienced gender dysphoria as a teenager. While growing up, she was sexually abused and bullied. She told Al Jazeera about attempting suicide four times because of bullying. Her father stopped talking to her for many years, and there were constant taunts from neighbours.

At the age of 16, she left her home but continued her education. She is now pursuing masters in public health at a leading national university on a scholarship – a rarity for transgender people in the country.

“People around me could not, and still don’t, accept my femininity, feminine behaviour and my inner feminine soul,” Shishir said. “Social harassment, bullying and discrimination are very common. Being a trans woman was a great challenge for me because even though I was educationally qualified, I never got promoted in my previous jobs. Instead, I was constantly discriminated against.”

Human rights reports frequently document a hostility against queer people in the country. The last few years have also seen arbitrary arrests of LGBTQ+ people and “effeminate looking men” under its colonial anti-sodomy laws. At the same time, extremist organisations have targeted the community.

Away from home, Shishir underwent hormone therapy while working for charities and taking up theatre at the age of 17. “I always wanted to be a performer because I love acting. I’ve been involved in theatre for over a decade and now I have my own theatre group,” she said. “News anchoring is a form of performance as well.”

Last week, Tipu Alam, the chief editor of Shishir’s new workplace Boishakhi TV, a private news network, called Shishir’s hiring a significant move to bring “greater acceptance” of transgender people in the country. Yet another news anchor from the channel, Julfikar Ali Manik, told Al Jazeera that hiring her came with the risk of backlash in the Muslim-majority country. “[It is] a historic step,” he said.

Tanvir Islam, who works with a charity called Bandhu Social Welfare Society, believes that Shishir’s new role will have a ripple effect.

“We’ve heard of transgender news presenters and lawyers in other countries, but we could rarely give such examples from Bangladesh… But now, times are changing. These achievements are the result of a lot of hard work,” Islam told Reuters. Other South Asian countries that recently hired their first trans news anchors include India (in 2014) and Pakistan (in 2018).

Despite bitter experiences, Shishir speaks positively about the media and entertainment industry’s acceptance of her. “My channel focuses on talent and not on gender,” she said. “This is a really lovely platform for all humans. I want to put out a word of appreciation for my transgender community who want to get modelling or acting. I hope we can work together.” Shishir added that she has plans to work with her peers on this platform.

As her landmark debut created history last week – and getting applause from people across borders on social media – Shishir understands the enormity of her responsibilities now. “I see my future working as an international actor,” said Shishir, who has also signed up for two films, including one in which she plays a female football coach.

“I’m still searching for the best of opportunities outside my country, including India’s film industry,” she said. “I hope my achievements resonate with all South Asian queer people. I will continue to build on this positivity of support.”

