Banks Is Back: Watch Her Darkly Sexy Video for “Fuck with Myself”





Banks has always been on point with her visuals (let’s not forget her first ever color video for “This Is What It Feels Like” which we premiered back in 2013), and this new video for brand spanking new track “Fuck with Myself” is an exceptional addition to her oeuvre.

For one thing she’s got these bendy, creepy faced dancers, trussed up in pale leotards and wearing masks so they look like The Wheelers from Return to Oz (sans the wheels).

Videos by VICE

Secondly, she’s birthday suit bare in one of the scenes, skin creamy like freshly poured Half & Half.

Thirdly, she spends a lot of time stroking, sniffing, licking, and berating her bald-headed, body-less silicone doppelganger. Her vocals wrap around lyrics like a python slowly strangling its prey, meanwhile her body writhes and then pulls up short to the beat and she whispers with seductive confidence: “I fuck with myself more than anyone else.”

This might be joining the pantheon of love yourself anthems, but its far from a saccharine, raise-the-roof-and-your-self-esteem banger. “Fuck with Myself” is slick like oil on black latex and sexy like getting woken up in the middle of the night for sex with someone you can’t keep your hands off even when you’re asleep.