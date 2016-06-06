Banksy Bombed the Bristol Elementary School Building Named After Him

Banksy showed his sentimental side this morning when he left an original mural on the side of a building at Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol. Childlike scribbles of little girl and a lone flower in a schoolyard border a flaming tire, which could represent anything from the environment to the corrupt global political systems the children of Bridge Farm Primary will inherit soon enough. Compared to the seriousness of Banksy’s recent work dealing with climage change and the refugee crisis, the semi-anonymous artist’s latest is refreshing. He also left an amazing note, filled with warm worlds and advice:
“Dear Bridge Farm School, thanks for your letter and naming a house after me. Please have a picture, and if you don’t like it, feel free to add stuff. I’m sure the teachers won’t mind. Remember, it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission. Much love, Banksy.”
Pest Control, the group responsible for authenticating Banksy’s work, confirmed to The Guardian that both the note and the mural are legit, adding, that, “because many Banksy pieces are created in an advanced state of intoxication the authentication process can be lengthy and challenging.” Bristol’s underground street art scene is where Banksy got his start, so it makes sense that he’s got a soft spot for these kids. Check out the mural and the kids who earned it in the tweets from BBC reporter Jon Kay below.
