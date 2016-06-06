Banksy Bombed the Bristol Elementary School Building Named After Him

Banksy showed his sentimental side this morning when he left an original mural on the side of a building at Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol. Childlike scribbles of little girl and a lone flower in a schoolyard border a flaming tire, which could represent anything from the environment to the corrupt global political systems the children of Bridge Farm Primary will inherit soon enough. Compared to the seriousness of Banksy’s recent work dealing with climage change and the refugee crisis, the semi-anonymous artist’s latest is refreshing. He also left an amazing note, filled with warm worlds and advice:

“Dear Bridge Farm School, thanks for your letter and naming a house after me. Please have a picture, and if you don’t like it, feel free to add stuff. I’m sure the teachers won’t mind. Remember, it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission. Much love, Banksy.”

Videos by VICE

Pest Control, the group responsible for authenticating Banksy’s work, confirmed to The Guardian that both the note and the mural are legit, adding, that, “because many Banksy pieces are created in an advanced state of intoxication the authentication process can be lengthy and challenging.” Bristol’s underground street art scene is where Banksy got his start, so it makes sense that he’s got a soft spot for these kids. Check out the mural and the kids who earned it in the tweets from BBC reporter Jon Kay below.

It was seven-year-old Charlie who chose to name one of the school houses after #Banksy – and got a mural in return pic.twitter.com/uxzeSC0TBa — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

Not your typical playtime at Bridge Farm School in Bristol. #Banksy snuck in over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/nhg1K1OVkN — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

Caretaker Jason found the #Banksy mural in school playground. He blamed vandals and wanted to clean it off! pic.twitter.com/GAONvSpb0k — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

It’s true. #Banksy has left a half-term surprise “present” on the walls of a Bristol primary school. pic.twitter.com/A3oLp7MzTy — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

See more of Banksy’s work on his website.

Related:

New Video Reveals Banksy in Gaza

New Banksy Mural Features Steve Jobs as a Syrian Refugee

Banksy DOXED?: Last Week in Art