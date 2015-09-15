Bao-ed Lobster in Warm Chile Butter Recipe

“For anyone who thinks Sriracha is played out, I dare you to taste what happens when it gets mellowed with butter and brightened with lemon juice.”

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 fresh or frozen Chinese buns (a.k.a. gua bao, folded buns, or steamed sandwiches)

1 stick (¼ pound) unsalted butter, cut into several pieces

¼ cup|60 ml Sriracha

½ teaspoon red chile flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

10 ounces|284 grams cooked lobster meat (from 2 (1 ½-pound|680 gram lobsters), chopped into bite-size chunks (2 cups)

1 generous tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 generous tablespoon thinly sliced scallions

1 generous tablespoon loosely packed cilantro leaves

Directions

Right before you serve, arrange the buns on a plate, cover them with damp paper towels, and microwave, flipping once, about 1 minute. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low and stir in the Sriracha, chile flakes, and ½ teaspoon salt. Reduce the heat to low, add the lobster, and stir occasionally just until the lobster is hot all the way through, 1 to 2 minutes. Take the pot off the heat and stir in the lemon juice, scallions, and cilantro. Season to taste with more salt and lemon juice. Cover to keep it warm. Remove the buns from the parchment and put them on a plate. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the lobster meat to the bao buns, spoon on as much of the sauce as you’d like, and eat.

