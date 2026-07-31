Barack Obama Just Dropped His Summer Playlist, but I’m Not Convinced He’s Actually Listening to Some of These Songs

Do you believe, in your heart, that Barack Obama is listening to Bossman Dlow? Is the former president of the United States playing anti-fascist punk rock from Vince Staples? Perhaps he just really, really loves Molly Santana’s feature on ICEMAN. The idea of Obama sitting behind a burner listening to modern hip-hop is hysterical. But it’s the only way I believe that he naturally arrived at this conclusion with his summer playlist this year.

Every year, America’s first Black president will give us a list of the songs he can’t seem to stop playing during the summer. It’s always a fascinating exercise to peel through because it makes you wonder how much of it he has actually heard. The conspiracy theorist in me is more inclined to believe that his intern is really tapped into the modern musical landscape. Their whole job is to make Barack Obama look like a cool, knowledgeable person when it comes to modern music.

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If that were true, they’re doing a good job. Almost too good. Because I can’t imagine him putting on his headphones after a public speech to rap along to “Motion Party” by Bossman Dlow. But I can absolutely believe he might kick his feet up to A Tribe Called Quest or Neil Young. He’s 64 years old—”Ran to Atlanta” shouldn’t make any sense to him. It only makes sense to me because of old Kendrick Lamar beef context.

I say Barack Obama is Playing Maybe Half of His Summer Playlist

I’m sure our 44th U.S. President would love nothing more than to play The Temptations and Coldplay. But that doesn’t mean that he’s completely oblivious to the modern hip-hop scene. Back in 2016, he shared a passing enough knowledge of the rap game, especially for someone who was still in office.

“I think the young guys, Kendrick and Chance, are doing amazing work. I love Drake, and the girls love Drake. He’s commercially just doing great and unbelievably talented,” Barack Obama shared. “And, you know, Jay-Z’s still the king. You know, he’s got a track record. Same with Kanye. So yeah, there’s a lot of talent out there. But when I look at who’s breaking new ground? Kendrick and Chance—those guys are doing just amazing work. And they’re wonderful young men.”

This feels a lot more honest than Barack Obama trying to convince me anyone other than his daughters is playing Tyla in his household.

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